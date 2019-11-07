Despite Recent Rumors, Drake & Kylie Jenner Are Not Dating, Allegedly

The Kardashian/Jenner clan has an impressive track record when it comes to the men they date. Despite recent rumors, Drake is not the latest high profile to celebrity to join that list according to E! News, and TMZ.
PEOPLE first reported that a source close to the Kardashian family that Drizzy and Kylie Jenner have been “spending time together” one month after her split from Travis Scott. TMZ got word from its Kardashian source that yes, they are hanging out but only as friends.
Per TMZ:
Kylie Jenner was also rumored to have rekindled her relationship with her ex Tyga. She was spotted at the same studio he was recording out of. She quickly shut those rumors down after social media ran with it.
The internet makes everything 100 times more dramatic than what it really is. There was no ‘2am date with Tyga.’ You see me drop two of my friends off at a studio that he happened to be at.”
We won’t be shocked if news drops confirming they’re are indeed dating.
—
Photo: MediaNews Group/Bay Area News via Getty Images / Getty
