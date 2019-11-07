Despite Recent Rumors, Drake & Kylie Jenner Are Not Dating, Allegedly

The Kardashian/Jenner clan has an impressive track record when it comes to the men they date. Despite recent rumors, Drake is not the latest high profile to celebrity to join that list according to E! News, and TMZ.

PEOPLE first reported that a source close to the Kardashian family that Drizzy and Kylie Jenner have been “spending time together” one month after her split from Travis Scott. TMZ got word from its Kardashian source that yes, they are hanging out but only as friends.

Per TMZ:

Sources close to both Kylie and Drake tell TMZ … they are not spending any romantic time together, as other outlets have reported or speculated. We’re told they’ve been at some events together — including the rapper’s recent 33rd birthday party — simply because they are pals.

Their friendship has endured despite Drake’s beef with Kylie’s bro-in-law, Kanye West, but our sources add … in no way, shape or form are they dating.

We’re also told Kylie currently isn’t seeing anyone at all and has no desire to do so … she’s happy for now just being a mom to Stormi.An E! News source told the outlet that two Calabasas neighbors do hang out a lot now that she is single, but there isn’t anything going on romantically between them.“They have always been good friends and have been hanging out more that Kylie is single, and Drake is in town at his house in Calabasas. It’s a convenient friendship, but it’s strictly platonic.” Kylie Jenner was also rumored to have rekindled her relationship with her ex Tyga. She was spotted at the same studio he was recording out of. She quickly shut those rumors down after social media ran with it. The internet makes everything 100 times more dramatic than what it really is. There was no ‘2am date with Tyga.’ You see me drop two of my friends off at a studio that he happened to be at.” We won’t be shocked if news drops confirming they’re are indeed dating. — Photo: MediaNews Group/Bay Area News via Getty Images / Getty

Despite Recent Rumors, Drake & Kylie Jenner Are Not Dating, Allegedly was originally published on hiphopwired.com

