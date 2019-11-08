Forest Whitaker Reveals He’s A Fan Of Migos’ Track Named After Him, “It’s Brilliant”

Legendary thespian Forest Whitaker has given fans a glimpse of his musical tastes when he revealed that he’s a fan of the Migos’ 2015 song aptly titled after him.

During a recent interview with MSNBC, host Ari Melber asked Whitaker if he heard the song, the actor replied that his daughter first brought it to his attention and he thought it was “pretty brilliant.”

“I listened to it and it’s really pretty brilliant,” Whitaker said. “The way they took all these different films and things I’ve done and put them together in this amazing song. It was quite surprising actually.”

Whitaker, who is promoting his latest project, Epix’s Godfather of Harlem, which he executive produced and stars in also explained why he tapped Swizz Beatz to be the show’s executive music producer.

“[Swizz Beatz] brought in all these different musicians and artists,” Whitaker explained. “And I have great respect for what they do.”

Swizz reportedly brought in a lot of talent to create original songs for the series, which follows the life and career of Harlem crime boss Bumpy Johnson. The first song featured in the original series, “Just in Case,” features Swizz Beatz, Rick Ross and DMX, dropped in September along with a music video that starred Forest Whitaker himself.

In regards to his portrayal of the notorious Harlem legend, Whitaker said that he tried to remain as accurate as possible with not only telling Bumpy Johnson’s story but also the rift created between the crime world and the civil rights movement.

”When I was working on this role, I made sure to go over everything possible,” Whittaker continued. “I studied his criminal records, poetry and things from that era to tell the story as accurately as possible because this film kind of marries the criminal world, the civil rights movement and the political culture at the time.”

Check out the interview and video for “Just In Case” below.

