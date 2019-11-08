Christian Genius Billionaire Kanye West Hints At 2024 Presidential Run

Kanye West is still very much about his name, brand and enduring legacy along with the renewed dedication to his faith. During a media event on Thursday (November 7), the Chicago superstar jokingly announced a name change and also mentioned a potential 2024 presidential run.

Ye was at the 2019 Fast Company Innovation Festival to discuss his vast YEEZY brand, sitting alongside Dad Shoe pioneer, Steven Smith. At one point during the chat, which ranged in scope from West speaking on growing YEEZY’s market and bringing jobs to the United States. West then said to the attendees that what he’s doing with the brand can bolster his 2024 campaign run, which got laughs from the crowd but it appeared that he was lightning bolt serious about it.

“When I run for president in 2024, we would’ve created so many jobs that I’m not going to run, I’m gonna to walk,” West said. When ya’ll read the headlines ‘Kanye’s crazy’ this [and] that, one in three African Americans are in jail and all the celebrities are in jail also ’cause they can’t say nothing, they got no opinion, they’re so scared!”

That quip was among many interesting moments for West, going at Forbes for denying him the title of billionaire and instead referring to him as a centimillionaire.

“When people say it’s crass to call yourself a billionaire, I say I might legally change my name to ‘Christian Genius Billionaire Kanye West’ for a year until y’all understand exactly what it is,” West shared.

Check out the entire talk below. Hit the 22:00 and 25:00-minute marks respectively to see the portions we reported on.

