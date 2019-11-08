A Playboy Playmate found herself in a dire situation when she became the victim of a robbery earlier this week.
TMZ is reporting that Playboy model Lauryn Elaine walked into a robbery in progress in her own home on Wednesday night (Nov. 6) when she got to her North Hollywood home around 11:45pm. Noticing something was awry when she realized her front door was busted open, the Playmate entered anyway before three masked men approached her with a gun drawn and demanded cash.
The Jux: Playboy Playmate Robbed Of $30K In Her Own Crib was originally published on hiphopwired.com
