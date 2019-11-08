Antonio Brown Bashes NFL On Twitter, Changes His Mind In A Day

Antonio Brown seems to be trapped in a glass case of emotion. In 24 hours the athlete has changed his stance on his former employers.

As spotted on Hot New Hip Hop on Thursday, November 7 the former wide receiver let the world know how he really feels about the National Football League. In a Tweet, that has now been since deleted, the Miami native claimed he has no love for the organization. “Imagine conforming to a system giving it a 100 percent to see them treat me like this is unfairly!” he wrote. “Making money off my sweat and blood F*** the @nfl I’ll never play in that sh*t treat black people the worse! Clear my name and go f*** your self.”

He also took to his Instagram to further vent. “F*ck @nfl I’m going down another path no more making money off my blood and sweat! No more control of my name and body clear my name I am done with it ! So you fantasy f*cks can let it go.” This post has been since deleted.

While he seemed like he was going ten toes down on Roger Goodell and crew, he had a change of heart several hours later. “I just want to play and I’m very emotional about that. I’m determined to make my way back to the NFL asap”.

I'm just very frustrated right now with the false allegations and slander to my name. I love football and I miss it. I just want to play and I'm very emotional about that. I'm determined to make my way back to the NFL asap — AB (@AB84) November 7, 2019

Shortly after being dropped by the New England Patriots Brown filed a grievance against the NFL in an effort to recoup the remaining 40 million dollars left on his contract. 2019 has been a tumultuous year to say the least for AB. He allegedly was hostile against a General Manager at the Oakland Raiders which led to his termination. The Pats released him after after allegations surfaced of rape and sexual assault.

Will not be playing in the @NFL anymore these owners can cancel deals do whatever they want at anytime we will see if the @NFLPA hold them accountable sad they can just void guarantees anytime going on 40m 2 months will see if they pay up ! — AB (@AB84) September 22, 2019

