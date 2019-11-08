Birdman Aims To Block Seizure Of Profits In $20M Court Battle

Birdman‘s legal woes haven’t gotten much press as of late, but a recent filing made by the Cash Money Records honcho might dredge up some chatter. According to documents filed by the artist born Bryan Williams, he’s aiming to have profits of his Florida recording studio blocked from seizure by a creditor.

The lawsuit in question was filed in 2017 by a company named EMG Transfer Agent. The lender accused Birdman of borrowing $12 million from them and using his Miami mansion as collateral.

The suit accuses Birdman of defaulting on the loan and seeks $20 million in damages.

Birdman has denied the allegations of wrongdoing. He believes the lender gave him a sham loan and has demanded the case be tossed.

Months after the case was filed the judge appointed a receiver to take possession of Birdman’s mansion. The receiver took control of the home and all property inside.

EMG Transfer Agent recently went to court demanding all profits from Birdman’s recording studio. The studio is located at Birdman’s former Miami home. The lender argued the profits should also be seized.

In short, Birdman is hoping to have the judge in the matter block EMG Transfer Agent from taking the profits of the studio, citing it shouldn’t be up for collateral as its not part of the seized mansion.

