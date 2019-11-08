New ‘Black Ink Crew Chicago’ Teaser Previews Rivalry Brewing Between Ryan & Charmaine

Last season we saw Charmaine get the boot from 9MAG being that she brought not a single celebrity in the shop. For season 6, it looks like her firing will come back to bite Ryan and his tattoo shop in the ass.

A new teaser has arrived, and it’s giving us a glimpse at the battle for tattoo supremacy in the Windy City. Ryan and 9MAG will face some new competition from Charmaine and newcomer, Jessica Simpson, an internationally famed tattoo artist. The two ladies are teaming up to take on 9MAG by opening a new female-owned shop called Second City Ink for true Chicago Natives who have struggled through the system and knows how to use a tattoo gun.

According to a press release, a rival tattoo shop ran by a former employee isn’t the only thing he will be tackling. This season we will also see Ryan go to therapy to deal with the grief he’s been ignoring following his sister’s death. Don and Phor will also be helping their boss and friend keep the circle tight. Ryan will also be working on developing a better relationship with his son while working on co-parenting with his son’s mother, Rachel.

Speaking of Phor, he will be focusing more on his mental health as well and using his platform to spread awareness about his experiences. Don is now focused on his acting career more than ever, but a health scare with his wife will become a distraction for both him and his family.

We are still currently in New York dealing with the shenanigans of the Black Ink Crew: New York cast, but we can’t front we eager to return to Chicago on December 4. You can watch the teaser for Black Ink Crew: Chicago below.

