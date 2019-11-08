2nd Generation WU Revives The Classic Wu-Tang Clan Sound With “7.O.D.”

The Wu-Tang Clan has its legacy firmly cemented, as evidenced by the crew’s recent 25th-anniversary world tour celebration and continuing projects such as the hit show on the Hulu network. Now, four sons of the legendary Shaolin Swordsmen are claiming their stake in the greater WTC landscape as 2nd Generation WU with their debut single, “7.O.D.”

Comprised of U-God’s son iNTeLL, Method Man’s son PXWER, and featuring Ghostface Killah’s son SUN GOD and the late ODB’s son, Young Dirty Bastard, 2nd Generation WU certainly captures the feel of the Wu over the track from Jo Jo Pellegrino and J-Glaze, which takes elements of the classic “C.R.E.A.M.” single.

The beauty of the song is that each of the 2nd Generation WU members presents themselves as their own men, no doubt honoring the path laid before them. Opening with the aggressive bars of PXWER and Sun God, Young Dirty wields some of his late father’s wild energy yet still contains it, while iNTeLL closes out the cut with confidence.

Get your hoodies and boots ready when you rock this one. Salute to 2nd Generation WU. We’re ready to hear more.

Check out the single “7.O.D.” below.

Photo: Lebanese Ether

