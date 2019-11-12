Summer Walker Replies To Fan’s Meet & Greet Complaint, Says She’s An Empath

Summer Walker caught some heat online this weekend after a fan slammed the Over It star for being a little less than friendly at a recent meet and greet event. Walker defended her choice to not touch and hug fans due to the fact that she identifies as an empath.

After the unnamed fan’s Instagram post explaining how the meet and greet ruined her perception of the 23-year-old singer, Walker took to Instagram to set the record straight.

Lmao Summer is out here scamming the girls. pic.twitter.com/zPrq6dVb7G — aaron. (@aarxnjamal) November 8, 2019

From Summer Walker’s IG:

I just want to say to all the fans who purchase meet & greets I really APPRECIATE y’all taking the extra time to meet me and share your stories. I tell everyone individually “thank you”, I spread love, we laugh & I give genuine compliments

now for those who’re upset b/c I don’t give hugs idk what to tell you…I’m an empath, and that transference of energy from that many people each day would literally KILL me.. y’all may not understand what I’m talking about but for example… there’s a lot of people out here faking the funk with a smile on their face like they got it together but inside your actually suffering from some sort of traumatic experience, a loss, depressed, fearful, envious or whatever the case may be BUT I CAN FEEL IT. So I ask you please respect my space in those moments

Near the top of the month, Walker expressed frustration at the industry and the energies of others in an Instagram post where she declared herself to be just a regular person.

