Petty Papi Back: Drake Takes IG Jab At Camp Flog Gnaw Booing Committee

Drake has taken shots on the chin in times past and has become something of a Canadian Teflon Don as nothing seems to sink him for long. After getting booed over the weekend at Camp Flog Gnaw, Drizzy hit back at the crowd via Instagram.

Taking to Instagram, Drake let it be known that getting booed off the stage at one of the biggest music festivals of the year didn’t really harm him as much as some of his detractors may have hoped.

From Drake’s IG:

Plot twist…just signed a 10 year residency at Camp Flog Gnaw sorry kids see you EVERY SINGLE YEAR till you are 30

While this appears to be nothing but a joke from Drake, Tyler, The Creator was angered at fans for booing the Scorpion star.

I THOUGHT BRINGING ONE OF THE BIGGEST ARTIST ON THE FUCKING PLANET TO A MUSIC FESTIVAL WAS FIRE! BUT FLIPSIDE, A LIL TONE DEAF KNOWING THE SPECIFIC CROWD IT DREW. SOME CREATED A NARRATIVE IN THEIR HEAD AND ACTED OUT LIKE ASSHOLES WHEN IT DIDNT COME TRUE AND I DONT FUCK WITH THAT — Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) November 11, 2019

THIS NIGGA DID FEEL NO WAYS! SONG IS BEAUTIFUL. ALSO, MOSTLY EVERYONE WAS HAVING A GREAT TIME, THOSE SHITS IN THE FRONT AREA WERE THE ONES BEING MAD RUDE, WHICH, I CAN SEE WHY, BUT, NAH, FUCK THAT, YALL REPRESENTED ME AND FLOG TO MY GUEST AND MADE US LOOK SOOO ENTITLED AND TRASH — Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) November 11, 2019

