On Sight: Robyn Crawford Says She & Whitney Houston Were Ready To Fade Wendy Williams

Last week, Robyn Crawford dropped a bombshell when she revealed that she and the late-great Whitney Houston (R.I.P), were in an intimate relationship before all the glamour and fame. According to Crawford, she was Whitney’s ride or die for real, for real.

During an interview with Wendy Williams on The Wendy Williams Show, Crawford reminded Williams of the time the shock jock was out there talking sideways about Houston on the radio though she admitted “I never met Whitney.” Still Houston and Crawford felt Williams was “talking like you lived with us” and after hearing what Wendy had to say, Crawford and Houston began to plot on how to give Williams the proper comeuppance.

“We didn’t know what you looked like and our plan was to go down to Hudson street and squat like khat leaf, waiting for you.”

CAN SOMEONE PLEASE HELP ME OFF OF THIS FLOOR??! pic.twitter.com/WF1L0IGS3U — shar jossell (@SharSaysSo) November 11, 2019

Ride or die for real, y’all.

It’s kinda hard to imagine Whitney Houston out there creeping on the ops like that in the streets of New York, but the 80’s and 90’s were next level real compared to today so it wouldn’t have surprised many people at the time. Props to Crawford for holding her boo down like that too.

We can’t even begin to imagine what other mind blowing facts Crawford has in store in her new book, A Song For You: My Life With Whitney Houston, but if it’s anything like these recent revelations, prepare for a weekend’s worth of mental recovery cause wow.

Y’all copping Robyn Crawford’s book? Let us know in the comments below.

