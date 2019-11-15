Stretch & Bobbito Announce Debut Album, Brand New Podcast, Finally

It’s about damn time. Radio legends and Hip-Hop connoisseurs Stretch Armstrong and Bobbito Garcia have announced their debut album and their brand new podcast.

Stretch & Bobbito’s first album, No Requests, drops on January 17, 2020 and will be distributed by Warner Music Group’s indie wing, Alternative Distribution Alliance (ADA). You can pre-order the project right here.

Don’t expect just beats and bars on the album, though. The duo enlisted the help of The M19s Band to hook up a mix of Soul, Latin, Jazz, Afro, Samba, and Reggae throughout the project, which is an extension of Stretch & Bobbito’s relationship with Eddie Palmieri. The pair had curate music for the Grammy winner’s new label Uprising Music, the same label through which No Requests is being released.

“Producing an album together just seemed like the logical next step to our legacy,” said Stretch & Bobbito via a press statement. “Having the blessing of NEA Jazz Master Eddie Palmieri and his label’s team to guide us on this journey is almost unfathomable! Much in the way that Palmieri broke barriers with his seminal 1971 LP Harlem River Drive, our goal, from even the first rehearsal, was to do the same—bridge gaps and bring distinct listening communities to one common ground. Our advantage lies in that we’re both DJs who combined have spun in over 50+ countries worldwide. We bring all these experiences into this project. With Brooklyn Road and ADA’s global support and distribution of our music plus podcast, we’re hoping to really reach far corners!”

Also today (Nov. 15), Stretch & Bobbito and Brooklyn Road announced the launch of their podcast The Actual Stretch and Bobbito Show, which will be produced and recorded at Atlantic Studios in NYC. Peep the trailer below.

A pair of singles from No Request, “The Mexican” and “I Know You, I Live You,” which you can listen to below.

More Stretch & Bobbito? Nothing wrong with that.

