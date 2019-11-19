Lil Reese was the victim of a shooting in an Illinois suburb, taking a gunshot to the neck that left him in critical condition. The Chicago Drill rapper was discharged over the weekend, taking to Instagram to share images of his post-surgery stitches.

In an image posted to his Instagram page, the 26-year-old rapper born Tavares Taylor is no stranger to the tough streets of his hometown and found himself some 26 miles south of Chicago in Country Club Hills when the shooting took place on November 11. According to reports, a car gave chase to a vehicle Reese was in when the shooter vacated the pursuing car and unloaded shots from a rifle.

The grisly image of Reese’s neck reveal the staples closing the wound from the shooting. However, Reese appears undaunted as he writes in the Instagram caption that he has “hella luck” on his side.

Lil Reese Posts Post-Surgery Image After Being Shot In The Neck was originally published on hiphopwired.com

