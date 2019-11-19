Chick-Fil-A has enjoyed prominence in the fast-food game for its chicken sandwiches and cheery customer service but what has dogged the company is its donating of funds to two anti-LGBTQ groups. Changing course, Chick-Fil-A says it will no longer donate funds to the groups.

As reported by Reuters, the fast-food giant said it will no longer donate funds to two Chrisitan organizations, The Salvation Army and to the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA). Both groups have openly opposed same-sex marriage, putting Chick-Fil-A in the crosshairs of many LGBTQ organizations and their supporters.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott tweeted out a response to an article, declaring he would instead eat dinner at another local chain. Some have signaled Gov. Abbott’s tweet as homophobic.

I'm headed to Bill Miller's tonight.https://t.co/2u2VrquGjn — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) November 19, 2019

Here’s the part where we tell you that you can get Popeyes on Sundays. Just be civil about it.

—

Photo: Getty

Popeyes Won: Chick-Fil-A Promises To Stop Donations To Anti-LGBTQ Orgs was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On The Urban Daily: