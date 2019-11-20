Ja Rule received good news he’s been waiting to hear for some years. He will not be held liable for one of the greatest jigs in American history.

Complex is reporting that the Queens rapper will not be held legally liable for his involvement in the Fyre Festival. The greatest party that never happened clearly left thousands of people befuddled, led astray and robbed of millions of dollars. Therefore a $100 million dollar class action lawsuit was filed by Geragos & Geragos on the behalf of the attendees.

Luckily a judge ruled in Ja’s favor citing that he and Fyre Festival’s chief marketing officer Grant Margolin were both unaware of Billy McFarland’s underhanded practices regarding the fund raising, fraud and pyramid scheming. In a statement obtained by AllHipHop Rule’s lawyer said the announcement was “nothing short of a total vindication of Mr. Atkins”.

While the Growing Up Hip-Hop star is absolved of any wrong doing jigmaster general Billy McFarland is still behind bars serving six years in federal prison for fraud. But he claims he will make good on this historic disaster by planning another Fyre Festival upon his release. Yes; white privilege is something else.

Photo: WENN/PPTB

Livin’ It Up: Ja Rule Cleared Of Any Wrongdoing In Fyre Festival Fiasco was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On The Urban Daily: