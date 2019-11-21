Cardi B Makes Surprise Appearance At NYC Club S.O.B.’s

Even though she is the hottest name in Hip-Hop Cardi B is still the regular shmegular girl from the Bronx. She pulled up to one of the Big Apple’s signature venues and she kept that same energy.

As spotted on Page Six Bardi made a surprise appearance at S.O.B.’s. Located in the SoHo section of Manhatta, Sounds Of Brazil has long been a go to concert hall for emerging artists. On Tuesday, November 19 her friend and collaborator Pardison Fontaine hosted his release party for his mixtape Under8ted and the “I Like It Like That” rapper showed up to support. According to the story Bacalis joined him on stage to perform some of their collaborations including “Backin’ It Up”.

Afterwards she reportedly joined Fat Joe at Tao Downtown for dinner where she partied in the VIP section of the property’s nightclub. Providing the soundtrack was DJ Clue, DJ Shortkutz and DJ Stacks. She made her exit around 3:30AM.

This appearance marks another recent instance where Cardi has revisited her roots. In a recent interview with Vogue she answered several rapid fire questions from her grandmother’s apartment in the South Bronx; plastic bags from the supermarket in the background and all.

Photo: Ivan Nikolov/WENN.com

