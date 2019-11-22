Deval Patrick Cancels Morehouse College Campaign Stop After Only 2 People Showed Up

Former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick was a late entry into the Democratic Party presidential race and is playing catch up as the elections are a year out. But his campaign hopes might be dashed early after a planned stop at Morehouse College was cancelled due to only two people showing up.

CNN reporter Annie Grayer is covering the 2020 elections for the outlet, sharing via her Twitter account the empty room where Patrick was slated to speak Wednesday night (November 20). Grayer wrote in the caption of the tweet showing the photo that, “Patrick cancelled the event when he arrived and learned that he would not have an audience.”

In stark contrast, Grayer was on the campus grounds of Morehouse Thursday to attend Sen. Bernie Sanders’ event at the Martin Luther King, Jr. International Chapel that appeared to be well attended and organized to maximize Sanders’ visibility.

The organizers of the event did state that they announced the event on short notice, perhaps lending to the lack of attendees.

Photo: Getty

