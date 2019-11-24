Normani Announced As Brand Ambassador For Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty

2019 is all about money moves for Rihanna. She has just taken another big step into building cementing her legacy in the fashion world.

As spotted on Billboard the Barbadian songstress has announced her first spokesperson for her newly launched clothing brand. On Thursday, November 21 Savage X Fenty announced that Normani has been hand-selected by RiRi to lead their first ever holiday advertising campaign. The deal follows her appearance at the Savage X Fenty show in September.

In a formal statement Rihanna made it clear that the “Dancing With A Stranger” was ideal to lead the initiative. “She exudes confidence and power. Everything she does is executed with passion and the belief she’s going to kill it. That’s why people gravitate towards her.”

Naturaly Normani was more than flattered at the historic opportunity. “I was very excited and really honored, especially that the ask came from Rihanna herself,” Normani revealed to Vogue. “I know that this is her passion project, something she genuinely and wholeheartedly believes in and cares about, and the fact that she wanted me to be a part of that meant a lot to me.”

Welcome to the family sis! Honored to have you!! @Normani https://t.co/DzG3JO6Osq — Rihanna (@rihanna) November 22, 2019

Normani took to her Instagram to celebrate the partnership. “I’m the first ever brand ambassador for @savagexfenty !!! I love you @badgalriri I want all individuals to feel empowered and to embrace who they truly are. I don’t always wake up feeling the most confident and powerful, but trust and believe having my Savage X on always helps!!

You can see the current Savage x Fenty lingerie collection here.

