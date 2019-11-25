It’s been a few months since A$AP Rocky returned home a free man after dodging a lengthy prison sentence in Sweden (no thanks to the Trump administration), and though people fear Pretty Flacko could end up back in jail should he return to the “scene of the crime,” that’s exactly what Rocky plans on doing.

TMZ is reporting that not only is A$AP Rocky planning on returning to Sweden to do a show, but that he also wouldn’t mind putting on a show at the very prison he was locked up for almost a month. The only problem is that Rocky doubts that he’d get the greenlight for such a request given that the jail is a maximum security prison where the inmates are on lockdown for 23 hours a day. Still, Swedish authorities say they’d be open to the idea if a formal request is made by Rocky’s team.

The Swedish Prison and Probation Service tells TMZ … they haven’t received any formal request from A$AP regarding a potential performance for the inmates, but they say they would take any such request seriously and at least discuss how they could make it happen.Sounds like a trap to but that’s just us and decades of police mistrust talking.A$AP is set to return to Sweden next month to perform for his fans, but whether or not he gets his jail house rock on remains to be seen.

A$AP Rocky Wants To Perform At Swedish Prison Where He Was Locked Up was originally published on hiphopwired.com

