Cam’Ron’s High School Girlfriend & Mother Of Son Tawasa Harris Has Died

Tawasa Harris, Cam’ron‘s high school sweetheart and mother of his son, has died. Harris and the Dipset rapper recently rekindled their romance after a long period apart.

Latanya Marie, a close friend, posted a message stating that Harris passed away last week to Facebook.

From Facebook:

R.i.p Tawasa… I didn’t sleep all night bc of all the old memories that kept poppin in my head of all the fun times we all had back in early 80’w/ my Cousin Tresha (r.i.p) how she would bring me down the bottom to your house and we would go up to Southwest Philly It was my first introduction to the the fast life – a.k.a the streets. you Definitely lived by the words. “Fly 2 I die”.

Cam’Ron has yet to publicly respond to the news of Harris’ passing. Our condolences to the Harris and Giles families.

