It feels like ages ago Blake Griffin was poised to become the next face of the NBA with his highlight-reel slam dunks and hopping over cars and what not. But then Steph Curry happened and everyone became more infatuated with three-point sharp-shooters than powerful rim rockers (Editor’s Note: Championships don’t hurt.—aqua).

Still, Blake continues to ball on and off the court so naturally his sneaker game is as on point and on the latest installment of Sneaker Shopping With Complex, Blake gets into being an Air Jordan head growing up in Oklahoma, meeting Michael Jordan and even winning a bet against his Airness to take home an exclusive pair of Air Jordans.

“Some of us had won a bet against Jordan so we got to pick our own colors.”

What they came up with was a white Air Jordan XI with crimson patent leather that pays homage to Blake’s Oklahoma roots. Straight butters.

Check out the full clip below and peep Blake drop pocket change on some Travis Scott Air Force 1’s and Off-White Nike Blazers. We’re kinda surprised he didn’t have these already.

Blake Griffin Talks Jordan, Space Jam & Dunk Contest on Sneaker Shopping With Complex was originally published on hiphopwired.com

The Urban Daily Listening Party Our staff has picked their favorite R&B and Hip-Hop stations, take a listen...

Also On The Urban Daily: