Flying With Yams On Thanksgiving? What You Need To Know About Trips With Food

If flying while Black isn’t stressful enough, then traveling with food while Black might just be more agitating.

The Transportation Security Administration, however, is trying to make the travel process as easy as, well, pie. Officials have served up a list of guidelines to keep your turkey and trimmings safe from being tossed in the trash before your trip.

RT @TSA: Read our #Thanksgiving Travel Tips listicle and find out what holiday foods you can pack and what you should leave at home: https://t.co/B71aRcQ5OM pic.twitter.com/De3Wby7W9n — U.S. Army Housing (@USArmyHousing) November 21, 2017

There are several things that travelers need to know before boarding the plane:

Turkey is quite okay with the TSA. The bird is your dinner’s magnum opus, so it must be protected. Your carry-on bag is the perfect place for your cooked (or uncooked) masterpiece.

Officials know that stuffing is a work of art for most Thanksgiving chefs. Whether you put bread, cranberries, sausages or something else in your creation, it’s welcome in your carry-on as well.

Your side dishes are slaying the Thanksgiving game. The TSA is fine with hiding the foods in your carry-on luggage, but you gotta follow the 3-1-1 rule for dishes containing liquids. Containers cannot be larger than 3.4 ounces (3) and all containers must fit into a single (1) and one-quart (1) Ziploc-style clear plastic bag.

Cranberry sauce is cool for your carry-on, too. But if it’s more than 3.4 ounces, pack that sucker in your checked baggage.

When it comes to beverages, you must put in your checked bags! You can load up your checked luggage with as many bottles of wine as your heart desires, however, the bottles must have less than 24 percent of alcohol. If your bottles contain 24 to 70 percent alcohol, then you can only bring a grand total of 5 liters in the original unopened packaging. Corkscrews — without blades — are fine for your carry-on. If it has a blade, wrap it before putting in checked luggage.

If you planning to be cool as ice, keep the cubes frozen. It’s all about following the 3-1-1 rule again. When it comes to dry ice, you are allowed up to 5 pounds of it in a package that is “properly marked and vented,” according to Federal Aviation Administration rules. This can get tricky because the airline ultimately has the final say about dry ice. Travelers are encouraged to check with an airline beforehand about whether to put dry ice in your carry-on or checked bag.

The most important thing to remember, you ask? Travelers should contact airlines about any question or concern before getting to the airport.

Happy Thanksgiving!

