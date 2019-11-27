Omarion Announces Millennium Tour Without B2K, Someone Check On Lil Fizz

It appears that the Millenium Tour will hit the road once more but the new version has a trimmed lineup with some new additions. Omarion will now headline the tour alongside Bow Wow, but B2K won’t be joining him for this round as some have expected.

Although Omarion has publicly stated that he’s not losing sleep over his B2K bandmate Lil Fizz getting into a full-on relationship with the daughter of his children Apryl Jones, the omission of the band was definitely noticeable.

Along with Bow Wow, Yin Yang Twins, Lloyd, Sammie, Pretty Ricky, and Soulja Boy round out the rest of the performers.

Some observant folks have noted that Omarion might have been in his petty bag, this after announcing the rebooted tour on Fizz’s birthday no less. The stops on the tour will be shared with the public on December 2 with ticket sales starting on December 5.

We need someone to go check on Lil Fizz because that’s a big bag to lose out on.

