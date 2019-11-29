Dallas Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban Thinks The NBA Ratings Dip Has To Do With TV Streaming

Despite great storylines due to its talent moving to other teams, the NBA’s ratings are currently in free fall. While the league is hinting at trying some new things to fix that, Dallas Mavericks owner, Mark Cuban, has his own opinion on the matter.

You would think with both Los Angeles teams becoming competitive and Kyrie Irving teaming up with Kevin Durant in Brooklyn, the NBA shouldn’t be worried about ratings. But the continuing trend that stemmed from last year is getting worse for the 2019-20 season.

Everyone is throwing out theories as to why this is the case for the league. Some feel the absence of rookie phenom Zion Williamson due to injury, the Golden State Warriors being trash, NBA stars like Kawhi Leonard taking games off for “load management,” and the NBA regular season “not mattering” as a reason for the decline in viewership.

To combat the growing issue, the NBA is currently considering a bevy of ideas like in-season tournaments, a shorter season, postseason play-in, and conference reseeding.

Joined @JayHarrisESPN to discuss the potential of sweeping changes in the NBA schedule. pic.twitter.com/C8Gn6y8SKD — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 23, 2019

Mark Cuban chimed in responding to Adrian Wojnarowski and Zach Lowe’s reporting, Cuban expressed he is not for a 78 game schedule but instead a more extended schedule and year-round NBA programming.

IMHO, Key reason I'm not for a <78 gm schedule: in a very competitive OTT environment, our potential customer's greatest challenges are cust acq and retention. Longer season/yr round NBA programming =more sign ups, less reason to churn, more value https://t.co/0z6mGMRCEP — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) November 25, 2019

When it comes to the NBA’s television ratings, Cuban got even more specific while replying to a question that was asked to Haralabos Voulgaris, a member of the Mavericks front office. The Shark Tank star claimed that the fact that Association’s nationally broadcasted games are exclusively on cable tv which is losing subscribers to streaming services.

Ratings are down because all of our national broadcasts are exclusively available on cable, which is losing subs daily. Football benefits from being on broadcast tv which is in every digital and traditional package along with gambling available in some of the biggest markets — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) November 28, 2019

Vocal NBA color commentator and former Knicks head coach Jeff Van Gundy also gave his own opinion on the matter and thinks the league is going in the right direction and should put the fans first over the players.

Loved everything that Jeff Van Gundy just put down. "We keep talking about what the players like. We have to start doing things for the fans. For the consumers." #NBATwitter #nba pic.twitter.com/ebXCAm529n — Michael Kinney (@EyeAmTruth) November 28, 2019

We shall see how this pans out. NBA games officially return to broadcast television starting Christmas Day, so if the ratings still continue to fall, it should come as no surprise if we hear from Cuban and others on the matter.

Photo: Mike Stobe / Getty

