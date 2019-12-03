Famed producer Shawty Redd is considering legal action against an Atlanta Hotel he claims had him wrongfully arrested and removed.

According to TMZ, last month Shawty Redd was approached by police in his room after a manager at the Hyatt Centric Midtown Atlanta attempted to stop him from walking to his room with a beer in hand. Shawty Redd claims he advised the manager that he was a guest at the hotel before proceeding to his room. The manager, who hasn’t been identified, was obviously displeased with Shawty Redd’s response and decided to contact police to have Shawty Redd removed.

Police who arrived on the scene state that they asked the “Who Dat” producer to leave the premises, but he refused prompting him to be arrested for disorderly conduct. In a video exclusively obtained by TMZ, Shawty Redd recorded as police entered his room, with a manager in tow, and things got heated pretty quickly. The video shows that Shawty Redd demanded to know why he was being asked to leave the premises, before being advised by the officer that the hotel has the right to remove patrons at any time.

In the body am footage also obtained by the site, The “Sensual Seduction” producer began to argue his rights with the officer before the officer decided that he had to be forcibly removed.

Shawty Redd has yet to publicly discuss the incident, but according to the site, sources state he is considering legal action.

Shawty Redd Considering Legal Action After Suspect Hotel Arrest was originally published on hiphopwired.com

