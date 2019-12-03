Appropriately Named Wack 100 Says Doubles Down On Nipsey Hussle Wasn’t A Legend Jab

Wack 100 got himself on the wrong side of Nipsey Hussle fans after he declared that the late rapper wasn’t a legend in a leaked audio discussion from October. Doubling down on the comments during The Game‘s retirement and album release party, the manager of the Compton rapper reaffirmed his stance on Neighborhood Nip.

As captured by TMZ, Wack 100 was asked by the staffer about his comments and the fact Blueface is catching residual heat. In his typically brash fashion, Wack spoke his mind once more.

“What’s a legend? Define a legend?” Wack answered. “Let’s keep it real. If Dr. Dre, right now, died, we would say we lost a legend, right? Based upon what? Numbers, right?”

Wack then asked the staffer how many albums Nipsey released, harping on the fact that his 2018 debut studio album Victory Lap is his lone release on that scale.

He then took the moment to note that Nip didn’t have any platinum-selling hits or songs that hit radio, but failed to mention that Victory Lap was nominated for a Grammy Award earlier this year.

T.I. and Hit-Boy both took to Instagram to hit back at Wack 100’s comments. No word yet if he is set to respond back.

