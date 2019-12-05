Tekashi 6ix9ine Prosecutors Ask For Reduced Sentence Thanks to His “Extraordinary” Snitching

Tekashi 6ix9ine dropping dime on any and everyone has seemingly helped his cause. Prosecutors in the case against the Brooklyn rapper are urging he be given a reduced sentence.

According to Page Six, in a sentencing recommendation, prosecutors cited Tekashi’s “extraordinary” cooperation led to multiple convictions and is worth a reduction in the time he is facing. They even gave the singing rapper credit for testifying despite the drama it caused.

“He is a famous rap artist and was a high-profile member of a violent gang. In the face of threats made against him and his family, Hernandez decided to cooperate against his co-defendants and testify publicly in a trial that was widely publicized,” reads part of the letter to Judge Paul Engelmayer.

Tekashi is facing 47 years and he has already pleaded guilty to the multiple charges he is facing. However, he started yapping right away with the express cause of lightening his sentence, drastically.

The letter shares that Tekashi’s testimony provided insight into the inner workings of the Nine Trey gang and the multiple crimes they were allegedly involved in including shootings and robberies. It’s noted that Tekashi’s testimony led to the arrest of Anthony “Harv” Ellison, Denard “Drama” Butler, Kintea “Kooda B” McKenzie and Aljermiah “Nuke” Mack, among others.

Son was singing, singing.

Tekashi 6ix9ine will be sentenced on Dec. 18.

