Sony Announces New Collab Series Uniting SME Artists With Its Latest Technology

Today (Dec 4), Sony announced its newest collaboration series that will unite Sony Music Entertainment (SME) artists with the company’s latest technology.

Kicking things off for the campaign on Dec.6 will be a rapper and YouTube personality DDG and pro-skate Neen Williams. They will be featured in a project that will use Sony’s cutting-edge Sony MESH loT blocks. The video itself will be filmed at The Berries iconic skatepark located in Los Angeles using MESH, which is a platform that adds clever features to everyday objects that you can program.

The project, as described in the press release, “creates something truly unique as a gravity-defying skate performance is combined with extraordinary audio and visuals triggered by the MESH.”

Speaking on the project, DDG added:

“The Sony collaboration with Neen was a dope new way to turn my song into a whole different vibe. I never envisioned a skateboarding song when I made ‘Push,’ but seeing Neen vibe out to the record and Sony’s MESH sensors and projectors’ lights going crazy to my song convinced me. I’ve never been a part of something so innovative. It came out so dope.” Future collaborations in the pipeline include the use of Sony’s flagship smartphone the Xperia 1 and its exceptional camera capabilities to create “action-packed” content based around the upcoming Bad Boys for Life film. Another one will involve Sony’s 360 Reality Audio technology being used to create a new immersive music experience. Last but certainly not least, you know Sony had to include the PlayStation 4 in on the fun. Using the PS4 exclusive game, Dreams Universe, Dreams creators will be challenged to create a virtual, innovative, live performance arena for the SME artist using the Dualshock 4 controller. Sounds very intriguing, for more information and updates about the Sony Collaboration campaign head here. The Youtube channel goes live starting Dec.6 — Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

Sony Announces New Collab Series Uniting SME Artists With Its Latest Technology was originally published on hiphopwired.com

