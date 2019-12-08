Chicago rapper Juice WRLD has died at age 21 after suffering a seizure at Chicago’s Midway airport, TMZ reports. The rapper’s flight from California landed early Sunday morning, and after disembarking the plane, sources said that he suffered the seizure while walking through the airport. Juice WRLD, whose real name is Jarad Anthony Higgins, was conscious when paramedics arrived to the scene, but was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital. The cause of death is not currently known.

Juice Wrld Dead at 21 After Seizure in Chicago's Midway Airport https://t.co/OKxXR8HfiT — TMZ (@TMZ) December 8, 2019

NewsOne will provide additional updates as they become available.

Rapper Juice WRLD Dead At 21 was originally published on newsone.com

Also On The Urban Daily: