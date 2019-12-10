Details Emerge In Juice WRLD’s Death, Authorities Uncovered Handguns & Marijuana

As fans continue to mourn the tragic loss of Juice WRLD, details surrounding his passing are beginning to emerge although much of it is speculative. According to accounts from sources in the know, authorities did a search of Juice’s private jet upon its arrival from California, discovering guns and pounds of marijuana.

As TMZ reports, Juice WRLD, born Jarad Higgins, was returning home to his native Chicago when federal authorities conducted a search, which allegedly was due to the pilot possibly tipping them off in stating that some of Juice’s crew were in possession of handguns that were stored illegally.

Further, it looks like Homeland Security had it out for Juice WRLD and his entourage upon the group heading out from LAX to Midway Airport and flagged the plane for the search based on alleged suspicions.

The authorities uncovered three handguns and 70 pounds of marijuana in their search. Adding to the speculation, sources claim Juice downed several pills of unknown origin ahead of the agents entering the plane and was seen walking through Midway before he collapsed and later died.

The outlet adds that Juice’s plane was stopped and searched last month although the flight was allowed to leave LAX en route to Sydney, Australia.

