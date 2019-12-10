French Montana is finally out of the hospital. After an extended stay in the ICU, the Bronx rapper was recently spotted in West Hollywood having dinner with Megan Thee Stallion.

TMZ reports the two of them ate at Catch, although they arrived and left separately. Those thirsting for Megan are certainly concerned considering French has quite an impressive list of “conquests,” per se. While he was still laid up, the “Big Ole Freak” rapper paid him a visit.

Nevertheless, she recently made it clear that she is still single.

Anyway, French has reportedly been ordered to stay on bed rest for at least a month. That will certainly make promoting his new project, Montana, rather difficult.

But hey, health is wealth.

French Montana Out Of Hospital, Had Dinner With Megan Thee Stallion was originally published on hiphopwired.com

