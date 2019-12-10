No Ifs, Ands, or Butts: Lizzo Responds To Booty Cheek Gate She Set Off

Songstress Lizzo is known for her bold attitude, but it seems her newly found naked boldness is drawing criticism.

As previously reported, on Sunday (Nov. 8) Lizzo made headlines after appearing at a Los Angeles Lakers game in a tall t-shirt with a hole cut out of the butt area while she rocked a black thong underneath.

Now everybody got on me saying I have a fat phobia when all I was trying to say is Lizzo does the most 💁🏾‍♂️ #lizzo #lizzotruthhurts pic.twitter.com/wTGL55Y66u — HellToTheNaw (@HellNawPodcast) December 10, 2019

While some fans are championing the “Juice” singer for her boldness, others are denouncing the act due to the place that her boldness occurred— either way Lizzo is unbothered and took to her Instagram account to address he controversy.

In a video posted to her page, Lizzo took time to let haters know that she loves who she is and others should feel the same about themselves.

“I just hope that who I am, and the essence of me and the things I choose to do as a grown a– woman can inspire you to do the same,” Lizzo said. “You don’t have to be like me. You need to be like you. And never ever let someone stop you or shame you from being yourself.”

The “Good As Hell” singer also addressed those who claim that she’s been bearing it all online lately for “clout”, noting that this has always been who she was-even before the fame.

”This is who I’ve always been, now everyone’s looking,” Lizzo continued. “Your criticism can just remain your criticism. Your criticism has no effect on me. Negative criticism has no stake in my life, no control over my life or my emotions. I’m the happiest I’ve ever been. I’m surrounded by love and I just want to spread that love and also spread these cheeks. And you know, if you really, really don’t like my ass, you can kiss it, because kissing it makes it go away. I promise.”

Lizzo’s confidence didn’t stop the jokes from coming as fans have compared the full figured songstress to everyone from Faizon Love to wrestler Rikishi, causing some to point out that the nay sayers are criticizing Lizzo because she’s plus sized.

Absolutely not a single person: Lizzo: pic.twitter.com/TIa27GgrC1 — Jaan 🎅🏾 (@kormakilla) December 10, 2019

The way y’all talk about Lizzo and her body is more harmful to the fat people in your life than it is to her. It’s just indicative of how much y’all really hate fat people. pic.twitter.com/KHStsEKQXE — Deb 🌸 (@dmarkeee) December 10, 2019

Some even noted that the same people are dragging Lizzo, celebrate other artists like Kim Kardashian, Rihanna and Beyoncé when they do the same.

Let’s Argue What’s The Difference pic.twitter.com/bxZgIoGVNV — 🌻𝙏𝙚𝙚 𝙏𝙚𝙚 𝙀𝙨𝙩 ¹⁹⁹⁰🌻 (@GGMelanin) December 10, 2019

Lizzo showing cheeks at a NBA game got niggas THIS pressed? I get time and place, I really do, but niggas acting like they caught her giving head on the kiss cam Not 6 months ago everybody was slapping Truth Hurts, now every other week niggas got a Lizzo complaint Fuck goin on pic.twitter.com/dFNN24lLzM — 🌹Rose Hashira🌹 (@YungBasedWindu) December 10, 2019

Either way, Lizzo says she’s unbothered and we should be too.

“I just want y’all to know it doesn’t matter what goes on on the Internet, nothing really breaks my joy,” she said. “I’m a really solid, grounded person and I know that I’m shocking because you’ve never seen in a long time a body like mine doing whatever it wants to do and dressing how it dresses and moving the way that it moves. But I don’t ever want to censor myself because I’m suddenly famous or I don’t want to censor myself because everyone’s looking at me now. I’m not going to quiet myself. I’m not going to shrink myself because somebody thinks that I’m not sexy to them. [laughs]. B—h you really think ’cause somebody on Twitter think I’m not cute, I’m gon’ stop existing?”

Check out her full response below.

