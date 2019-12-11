Salt-N-Pepa are down a tour manager. Tommaso Giuseppe, who worked with the group for years, even while Spinderella was down, has quit, citing a “difference in views.”

“I have worked really hard for the brand during my time working with Salt N Pepa …” Giuseppe said in a statement as reported by Page Six. “At the time of my decision, the team and I had a difference in views and therefore, we have determined it is mutually beneficial that I pursue other projects. I was allowed to relinquish my duties with the group.”

He added, “We had a lot of fun and great memories together. Regardless of my decision to leave, I will always cherish them.”

Most recently, Giuseppe served a tour manager for Salt-N-Pepa and Naughty By Nature during the New Kids on the Block’s 2019 Mixtape Tour. He will continue with said duties for the latter.

Recently, DJ Spinderella announced her not so amicable split from the Queens rap group. She’s suing the group for allegedly unpaid royalties.

Salt-N-Pepa’s Tour Manager Quits was originally published on hiphopwired.com

