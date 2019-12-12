CLOSE
Anthony Rendon Signs 7-year, $245 Million Deal With The Los Angeles Angels

Rendon is gone.

Rendon agreed to a seven-year, $245 million contract with the Angels late Wednesday evening. The news was first reported by MLB Insider Jon Heyman.

Rendon’s deal gives him the highest average annual value for a 3rd baseman in Major League Baseball history. This also gives the Angels another bat to anchor the middle of the lineup with American League MVP Mike Trout Shohei Ohtani and Albert Pujols.

Rendon 7-year career with the Nats included a .290 batting average with 136 home runs, 546 RBIs and one magical World Series run.

