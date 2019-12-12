Rapper Saucy Santana Says Drive-By Was Fueled By Homophobia, #LHHMIA Cast Member Miami Tip Says Nah

Miami rapper Saucy Santana who was the victim of a drive-by shooting is claiming that the goons who did it were mad him, and his friends were pulling all the strippers away from the straight men.

While rocking his hospital gown, the new Love & Hip Hop: Miami cast member spoke with TMZ exclusively on Wednesday about the night his friends Honda was riddled with bullets. The rapper and his 2 pals escaped with minor gunshot wounds and feel the drive-by shooting was a product of homophobia brought on by the strippers in the Miami gentleman’s club called the Office were showing him more love than the straight men.

I’m a rapper , I’m a celebrity 😂🗣 @SaucySantana_ side note: glad everyone is ok 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/xCSgUJBKXA — #ThePrettyAssMom (@NooneyWorld) December 12, 2019

Per TMZ:

We talked to the rapper Wednesday while he was still in his hospital gown … just a few hours after he and 2 pals were shot in Miami following a late night at a gentleman’s club called The Office. Santana makes no bones about it, he thinks this was homophobic retaliation

Check out his rationale … Santana, who is openly gay, tells us he believes guys he’d seen at the club were pissed because he and his crew were getting all the love from female strippers.

Fellow #LHHMIA cast member Miami Tip is telling a different story that is painting an entirely different picture. She claims that there was no “LGBT discrimination” from any of The Office’s staff or customers. Tip says things were all good that night in the club until Santana decided to pull his pants down in the middle of the strip joint, revealing his black thong. She goes on to further detail that he disrespected and threatened everyone in the club and was shocked Saucy even made it out the club alive.

Well, we are just glad no one lost their lives that night, we are sure this will all play out when Love & Hip Hop: Miami returns next week.

