Rapper Saucy Santana Says Drive-By Was Fueled By Homophobia, #LHHMIA Cast Member Miami Tip Says Nah

Miami rapper Saucy Santana who was the victim of a drive-by shooting is claiming that the goons who did it were mad him, and his friends were pulling all the strippers away from the straight men.
While rocking his hospital gown, the new Love & Hip Hop: Miami cast member spoke with TMZ exclusively on Wednesday about the night his friends Honda was riddled with bullets. The rapper and his 2 pals escaped with minor gunshot wounds and feel the drive-by shooting was a product of homophobia brought on by the strippers in the Miami gentleman’s club called the Office were showing him more love than the straight men.
Per TMZ:
We talked to the rapper Wednesday while he was still in his hospital gown … just a few hours after he and 2 pals were shot in Miami following a late night at a gentleman’s club called The Office. Santana makes no bones about it, he thinks this was homophobic retaliation
Check out his rationale … Santana, who is openly gay, tells us he believes guys he’d seen at the club were pissed because he and his crew were getting all the love from female strippers.
Fellow #LHHMIA cast member Miami Tip is telling a different story that is painting an entirely different picture. She claims that there was no “LGBT discrimination” from any of The Office’s staff or customers. Tip says things were all good that night in the club until Santana decided to pull his pants down in the middle of the strip joint, revealing his black thong. She goes on to further detail that he disrespected and threatened everyone in the club and was shocked Saucy even made it out the club alive.
THERE WAS NO #LGBT DISCRIMINATION FROM @theofficemiami1 STAFF OR ANY CUSTOMERS IT ACTUALLY WAS ALL LOVE UNTIL HE PULLED HIS PANTS DOWN WITH HIS BLACK THONG ON IN THE MIDDLE OF A GENTLEMENS CLUB😂 PLENTY OF GAY MEN COME TO THE OFFICE INCLUDING @bobbylytes AND ITS ALWAYS LOVE …. SANTANA DISRESPECTED EVERYONE IN THE CLUB AND THREATENED ALL THE NIGGAS IN THERE IM SURPRISED HE MADE IT OUT THE CLUB…. HAD ME @sk_rawberry and @_fatandfunny LOOKING LIKE WTF?!! 😂😂 I DONT KNOW IF IT WAS THE LIQUOR AND YOU FORGOT SANTANA BUT THIS IS WHAT HAPPENED… DONT EVER DIM YOUR LIGHT FOR ANYONE BUT ITS A TIME AND PLACE FOR EVERYTHING AND THE TYPE OF NIGGAS THAT GO TO THE OFFICE IS MOST LIKELY NOT GONNA TAKE THE DISRESPECT YOU SHOWED AND IM SAYING THIS WITH GOOD INTENTIONS INCASE YOUR TEAM DIDNT TELL YOU! I HAD TO GO IN THE OFFICE AND TELL THE SECURITY GUARD I COMMEND HIM AND THEY SHOULD GIVE HIM A RAISE BECAUSE HE HAD ALOT OF PATIENCE ESPECIALLY AFTER YOU PUT YOUR HAND IN HIS FACE😩 Hopefully this doesn’t happen again because it almost cost you your life 💕
Well, we are just glad no one lost their lives that night, we are sure this will all play out when Love & Hip Hop: Miami returns next week.
—
Photo: Johnny Louis / Getty
Rapper Saucy Santana Says Drive-By Was Fueled By Homophobia, #LHHMIA Cast Member Miami Tip Says Nah was originally published on hiphopwired.com