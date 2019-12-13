Lira Galore Claims QC’s Pierre “Pee” Thomas Beat Her Repeatedly, While She Was Pregnant

Things are only going to get even uglier. Instagram model, and Rick Ross ex, Lira Galore claims that Quality Control co-founder Pierre “Pee” Thomas assaulted her repeatedly, while she was pregnant.

According to TMZ, Galore filed legal documents that claim Thomas beat her for 8 months while she was pregnant. She is seeking $15 million in damages for her injuries.

Reportedly, in the docs she describes five instances of Thomas putting hands on her. In one graphic attack she describes Thomas punching her and throwing her to the ground and choking her out. He then allegedly forcefully took a ring off her finger, dislocating the digit in the process.

Oh, and she has pictures. In the other attacks, he allegedly punched and choked her on the regular.

Galore’s docs were allegedly filed due to a custody battle. Thomas is seeking joint custody of their daughter, while Galore wants sole custody due to her claims Thomas “consistently demonstrated physically violent, emotionally abusive, irrational and erratic behavior.”

You may recall Galore and social media star Kaylar were both pregnant by Thomas at the same time. Thomas and Galore welcomed their baby girl in April.

As for Thomas, he posted a pic of their on IG.

