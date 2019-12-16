Chance The Rapper Shuts Down The Big Tour, Will Resume In 2020

Chance The Rapper had a pretty amazing 2019, culminating with the release of his debut studio album, The Big Day, marrying his longtime girlfriend, and welcoming his second daughter. However, those hoping to see the Chicago superstar on the road this year will have to wait as he’s shutting down The Big Tour once again with a return to form in 2020.

Taking to Instagram showing him rocking a live set in the photo, Chano shared that the tour will be canceled in order for him to connect with his growing family, work on new music, and perfect his live set.

From IG:

Hey guys I’ve decided to cancel the Big Tour. I know it sucks and its been a lot of back and forth with reschedules and rerouting, but it’s for the best. I’m gonna take this time to be with family, make some new music and develop my best show to date.

Peep the whole post below. Rest up, Chance. The world can wait a little bit.

