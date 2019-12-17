Watch The Grown: Jay-Z & Kanye Allegedly Squash Beef At Diddy Party

It seems that two Hip-Hop powerhouses have finally put their differences aside. Reports are stating that big brother Jay-Z and little brother Kanye West are connected once again.

TMZ is reporting that Jay-Z and Kanye West have settled their problems. According to their story, the duo was not only cordial when they saw each other at Diddy’s recent 50th birthday party over the weekend but have allegedly cleared a rather large elephant in the room between them. The celebrity gossip site claims that both moguls are back in business together, specifically when it comes to their one album together Watch The Throne.

Aside from jumping out the window with his MAGA support in 2017 Yeezy claimed Tidal, Jigga’s streaming platform, owed him about 3.5 million dollars. Sources that claim are close to both parties say that they quietly settled the financial dispute weeks ago. While no receipts have been provided to confirm this, West did stream his first opera “Nebuchadnezzar” last month on Tidal. Additionally, TMZ claims that their paths have crossed a couple of times this year and both were affable on each occasion.

Unfortunately, there are no signs pointing to any new musical efforts by The Throne as West is only creating tunes that abide by his religious beliefs while Jay hasn’t alluded to working on any new projects. In other Roc related news, the very chatty Damon Dash still feels away about how Hov did him dirty but Kanye is the only one to put respeck on his name. You can listen to the Cakeaholic here.

