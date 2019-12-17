Cam’ron’s ‘Purple Haze 2’ Tracklist Unveiled, Drops New Visual

Even though he suffered a recent loss in his circle Killa Cam aka Cam’ron is back. He is moving forward with his highly anticipated sequel to Purple Haze.

As spotted on Hip-Hop N More the Harlem native is still releasing Purple Haze 2 on Friday, December 20. The project is 16 tracks deep with several features with his Diplomats cohort Jim Jones, the currently incarcerated Max B and Wale. Other talents that made the cut include singer Mimi and emerging MC Disco Black. The official tracklist is as follows:

1. Toast to Me

2. Medellin

3. Losin’ Weight 3

4. K.O.P.

5. I Don’t Know (feat. Wale)

6. Big Deal

7. Fast Lane

8. The Right One

9. This Is My City (feat. Max B)

10. Keep Rising (feat. Max B)

11. The Get Back (feat. Mimi)

12. Just Be Honest (feat. Mimi)

13. Ride the Wave

14. Killa Bounce (feat. Disco Black)

15. Believe in Flee

16. Straight Harlem (feat. Jim Jones & Shooter)

In addition to formally unveiling the album, the “Welcome to New York City” rapper also dropped a teaser for “Losin’ Weight 3.” In the video, he serves not only as the orator, but also the piano player in the black and white-themed visual. His son, who bears a strong resemblance to his father, plays a younger version of Cam on the street coming up.

Through the bars, he reveals he had to make a decision at a young age to forego his budding basketball career in order to make some real money. You can see the clip below:

