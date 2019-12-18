Tekashi 6ix9nine will be learning his fate today (Dec. 18). A couple of victim impact statements sent to the judge in the case stress the rapper needs to pay for his crimes rather than walk free, though.

The Bushwick rapper was initially facing up to 47 years in the bing, but thanks to his “extraordinary” cooperation of snitching on any and everybody, he can get off with as little as time served. The victims of a robbery the rapper was involved in surely want him to stick around in jail for a while, though.

TMZ reports that two victims sent letters detailing the effect an April 2018 armed robbery in NYC had on them. Tekashi described the incident as revenge on Rap-A-Lot Records and the OG J. Prince. But the problem is the victims weren’t even down with Rap-A-Lot—it was a case of mistake identity and they were publicist not affiliated with the label.

Per TMZ:

One victim, a 33-year-old male, says the incident “destroyed the normal adulthood that I was striving for.” He says he was far removed from a life of gangs and guns and adds … “never have I been so scared as a cold, hard metallic gun was pressed against my abdomen.”

…

The other publicist echoes many of the same feelings and fears. She says her entire career and lifelong dreams were destroyed as a result of “this horrific event.” She says she also lives in fear each day as stories about 6ix9ine — and his potential release — dominate the news.

…

The woman says she quit her job, which she was very good at, in the aftermath of the attack … and she wants the judge to hold Tekashi responsible for ruining her life.

Yikes. But where is the lie?

Tekashi 6ix9ine Victim Impact Statement Says Rapper Ruined Her Life was originally published on hiphopwired.com

