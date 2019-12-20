Meek Mill Is On A Mission To “Expose” Companies Offering Young Artists “Slave Deals”

Companies out here taking advantage of young artists, Meek Mill is on your ass come the new year. The rapper revealed announced that come 2020, he will be “exposing’ said predatory behavior.

As part of a late-night tweet spree, the rapper announced that it’s over for companies offering what he described as “slave deals” to “kids from the ghetto” and “signing away their lives.”

“What about major companies taking kids from the ghetto and got them signing they lives away for a lil bit of money? We taking control of that 2020 and exposing the people offering these slave deals! Ima get some lawyers to break down some of these deals y’all offering these kids.”

He followed that by warning, people will try to make money off you without even knowing and some other cryptic Tweets warning about the industry.

“I don’t trust people and they motives really nomore … everybody planning to make something off you with out you knowing!”

Looks like the rapper who was recorded kicking a drunk freestyle at Diddy’s epic 50th birthday party is making sure to call out all the nonsense in 2020 and have himself a year. It was just recently announced that he would be joining Megan Thee Stallion, DaBaby, and DJ Khaled and friends to help kick off the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest. He also teased to his followers on Instagram he has something in the works with Justin Timberlake as well for the upcoming new year.

Meek also recently got candid with The Breakfast Club’s Charlamagne tha God detailing his growth, opioid use, and former street life. We are always here for candid Meek.

