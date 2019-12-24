Drizzy is back with a holiday treat for his fans. Drake went ahead and dropped a new song and video for “War,” featuring the Toronto rapper get cozy in the winter retreat vibes on.

The song is actually off the El-Kuumba Tape Vol. 1, a collab between OVO’s Oliver El-Khatib and Kuumba International, which dropped at midnight on December 24. The “tape” is available on SoundCloud, and is a mix so it is essentially one big ass track and features previously released and new music.

The tune, featuring a drill-type production courtesy of AXL Beats, in typical Drake fashion features a whole bunch of lines that will be littering your social media timelines. “You n*ggas spend too much time on captions not on action,” spits Drake, for one example.

Drake also assured that he and the OVOXO team (read: The Weeknd) are back on good terms. “OVOXO link up, mandem drink up, me in the drillers/Hawk and Stix and Cash and Baka, Gucci, P, and Gilla/And the boy that sound like he sang on Thriller/You know that’s been my n*gga, yeah/We just had to fix things, family, 6 tings, we can’t split up,” raps the 6 God.

It is safe to say we can expect a whole lot more Drake in 2020, boos be damned. Watch the Theo Skudra-directed video for “War” below.

Ski Slope Drake Drops New Song & Video For “War” was originally published on hiphopwired.com

