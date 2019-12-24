Joe Budden Enthusiastically States A$AP Rocky Isn’t A Star, In Music

From finding himself locked up in a Swedish prison to having caught all the slander for his lackluster stroke game captured on a leaked sex tape, 2019 has not been a banner year for Harlem’s current favorite son, A$AP Rocky.

Now Joe Budden has decided to pile on the struggle year that Pretty Flacko’s been going through as on the latest installment of his podcast, Jumpoff Buddens bluntly stated that he doesn’t think A$AP Rocky is a star outside of the Hip-Hop culture.

Well, he’s not entirely wrong, is he?

While his co-hosts Jamil “Mal” Clay and Rory Farrell were making the point that no one was talking about Flacko’s latest album Testing because the culture was engulfed in the drama between Drake and Pusha-T, Joey shot down that notion stating “The reason people didn’t talk about A$AP Rocky’s album is not because Push and Drake stole the thunder from him. The f*ck are y’all talkin’ about?!” Though Mal and Rory continued to insist that “was a major part of it,” Budden’s refused to believe that played a role and wondered when A$AP was ever the topic of discussion, period.

“That wasn’t a major part of sh*t! We just wasn’t talkin’ about A$AP!!”

After convincing his podcast brothers in arms that he has some kind of underlying beef with Rocky (which of course he denies), Joe went the extra mile and stated “He’s not a star in music! He is a star in this culture! A bright one! A Big one!” After Mal asked if Rocky could sell out a show at Madison Square Garden, both Joe and Rory casted doubt on that possibility with Joey wondering “What the f*ck is Mal talkin’ about, man?!”

Well, we guess who A$AP’s gonna be droppin’ a diss track for in the near future.

Is Joe Budden right? Is A$AP Rocky just a huge name in Hip-Hop and not in music? Can he sell out a show at MSG? Does Rocky’s “beat ’em up” game leave much to be desired? Wait, they ain’t touch on that subject.

