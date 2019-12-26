Ya’ll Rich Rich: Cardi B And Offset Buy Mansion In Atlanta [Video]

Trap’s favorite couple celebrated the holidays in glorious fashion. Cardi B and Offset have closed on their dream home.
As spotted on Vibe the Rap duo announced that they finally closed on a property. The Bronx bombshell revealed that they had been looking for an estate for the last two years. On Tuesday, December 24 Cardi shared several videos across her social media channels showcasing the opulent abode.
“It has been a roller coaster. Houses that @offsetyrn liked there was always a room I didn’t like that we couldn’t [agree] on and a couple houses that I liked @offsetyrn said NO because the areas they [were] in are not to good,” Bardi wrote on the caption. “We even thought about building a house but with a family that’s a bit complicated.”
According to the report the manor spans across six acres of land. As expected the space is grand with over 20,000 square feet with white marble detailing throughout the flooring and ceiling. Other highlights include a gun range, indoor Olympic sized pool, a vast wine cellar and outdoor pool.
The property was originally listed at $5.75 million but it is not clear what the final sale price was. You can see more videos of the tour below.
