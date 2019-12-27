Travis Scott & Cactus Jack Records Release ‘JACKBOYS’ Featuring Everybody [Stream]

With no big album for 2019, Travis Scott hasn’t been idle as he’s been featured on a number of big tracks throughout and is ending the year on a big note. By way of his Cactus Jack Records, the Houston star released the short compilation JACKBOYS project featuring past collaborators and rising stars in the game.

The seven-track project features Cactus Jack signees Sheck Wes, Don Toliver, and DJ Chase B. Joining the squad is Offset, Quavo, Young Thug, Pop Smoke, Lil Baby, and ROSALIA, with the latter two appearing on a remix of Scott’s “Highest In The Room” single.

Check out the streams below.

