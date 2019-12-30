NFL Coach Hirings & Firings Tracker 2019

The day after the end of the NFL regular season, also known as “Black Monday” is traditionally known for the day where head coaches and front office employees are giving their pink slip. To keep you up to date on the moves during the NFL off-season, here are the firings and hirings for the 2019 NFL season.

Washington Redskins

(October 7th, 2019: Fired Jay Gruden. Replaced by Interim Head Coach Bill Callahan.

Sources state that former Carolina Panthers Head Coach Ron Rivera will be named Head Coach.

Carolina Panthers

December 3rd: Fired Ron Rivera. Names Defensive Backs Coach Perry Fewell Interim Head Coach.

New York Giants

December 30th: Fired Pat Shurmur.

