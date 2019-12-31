GO!: Angela Rye Confirms She And Common Are No Longer An Item

Celebrity relationships can either go amazingly well or crash and burn. Unfortunately one of our favorite duos did not make it.

Bossip is reporting that Angela Rye and Common are no longer dating. It has been rumored the two had stopped seeing each other for some time but neither had touched on the elephant in the room. On her recent “Kwanzaa Edition: 2019 Year in Review podcast” she finally spoke on the subject when responding to questions from her fans during her #AskAngela segment.

When asked “What happened with you and Common?! I just love to see black love!” the political analyst responded with a very detailed answer that gave insight on why the two went their separate ways. “What I would say happened is we broke up. We were together for about a year this time and we broke up, I think it was September-ish maybe, because we just want different things” she revealed.

“This was right after the time that I realized I was going to take the second godson, the 9-year-old [Ryan], more often. I had told him about it the day before. We had been talking probably for two months about ‘Let’s see where things go’ because I’m leaning towards ‘I want kids’ and he was leaning towards ‘I don’t know,’ and I think when somebody tells you they don’t know they don’t really want that, they just don’t want to hurt you” she theorized”.

Rye went on to explain that it all boiled down to being at different stages of their respective lives. “For me, I was like, I’m clear, I’m getting clarity around what I want for myself…so the thing that I would say is he is more established in his career a we have a little bit of an age difference and he has a fully grown wonderful human daughter I love, Omoye, in law school so not wanting to start over is a thing.”

According to her they ended things on a good note citing they still will be friendly. ”I remember us having this conversation the day after we talked about Ryan and he said ‘I don’t know if I want to have kids,’ and I said, ‘I don’t know what else there is to talk about.’ I think it was an amicable parting of ways. But we’re very clear about the fact that we were not aligned in those interests. We will always be friends. He’s a really good person. I’m kind of glad you asked this, there’s so many stories about what happens.”

You can see her discuss Common and several other pivotal 2019 moments including the Trump impeachment, Gabrielle Union versus America’s Got Talent and more below.

Photo: Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

GO!: Angela Rye Confirms She And Common Are No Longer An Item was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On The Urban Daily: