French Montana Calls Out 50 Cent For The Hater He Is In New Bugatti Clip [Video]

To many people’s surprise, French Montana has enough petty in him to feed a small village of gossipers. He has responded back to 50 Cent and has left him with some questions to answer.

The Bronx rapper shot right back at Hip-Hop’s biggest troll in a series of posts. On Monday, December 30 he responded to Curtis’ allegations that Montana was capping on Instagram with his newest vehicle purchase. He flossed the whip as if it was a brand new Bugatti but Fif claimed it was a 2010 model. Many expected French to ignore the hate but he came out swinging.

While French admitted to the car not fresh off the lot he made it clear 50 was way off with his assumptions. “A GUY PULLED UP ON ME IN A CAR THAT COST TWO MILLION DOLLARS …..THAT I LIKED AND I PAYED FOR IT UNDER 10k MILES TRUE STORY…” he wrote. He would go on to spill tea on some pump faking 50 did when it came to a borrowing cars for footage and returning them back. “DONT MAKE ME CALL THE LONG ISLAND DEALER …. THAT SAID ALL U DO IS FRONT LIKE YOU BUY THEM CARS …. TAKE VIDEOS AND BRING THEM BACK !!”

He also took a shot at his manhood alleging the G-Unit huckster took a car back he had gotten for his significant other after he found French had been in it. “ASK PECAS DID YOU TAKE YOUR GIRL USED BENTLY CAR BACK AFTER U FOUND OUT I WAS IN IT YELLING HAANNNN LOL …. (don’t make me prove it)!!”.

The “Lockjaw” rapper didn’t stop there with a follow-up post stating that 50 has secretly purchased the life story rights to troll turned snitch Tekashi 69. “TRUE STORY !! TELL THE WORLD HOW YOU PAYED FOR THE RIGHTS TO TEKASHI 69 LIFE STORY ! YOU THOUGHT I WASNT GOING FIND OUT …. NOW WHY WOULD YOU GO AND DO THAT !! KNOWING THE PEOPLE ALREADY SAID YOU WAS THE BIGGEST RODENT IN NY !! LIKE FATHER LIKE SON !!”

Montana then pulled out the cannon with his following Instagram post with footage that claims that 50’s fleet of cars on his MTV Cribs episode were all rented.

In what seems to be an attempt to change the conversation and not respond to the Ferrari rental accusations 50 posted a video to his IG with footage of Pop Smoke flossing in a Bugatti that he claimed was the same car French now owns. “pop smoke already was smoking in ya car girlfriend. Get that old sh*t out of here 2020 you junkie.”

But it is apparent French wants all the social media smoke as he made it clear the car in the Pop Smoke visual is not the same one he now owns. “THIS WHAT HAPPENS WHEN YOU TRY AND BULLY SOMEBODY WITH THE WRONG INFORMATION, U DONKEY ! if you slide to the right, or go on his page, you’ll see this video with a Bugatti he claiming is mines.. with pop smoke in it ! I don’t know where he got it from ….. I’ma let u see for yourself that he a sucker and just hatin for no reason.” he wrote.

While we hope this is the end of this back and forth we are sure this will spill into 2020.

Photo: WENN.com

French Montana Calls Out 50 Cent For The Hater He Is In New Bugatti Clip [Video] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

