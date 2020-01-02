Grand Opening, Grand Closing: Julián Castro Ends Presidential Campaign

The race to become the Democratic nominee for President of the US in 2020 just got even whiter. Today (Jan. 2), Julián Castro announced that he is ending his Presidential campaign.

Castro, the former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development under the Obama administration, was the only Latino candidate in the Democratic primary field.

Reports the New York Times:

Throughout his campaign, Mr. Castro, 45, a native of San Antonio who spent five years as its mayor, portrayed himself as an unapologetic liberal who was shaped by his humble beginnings and had been overlooked by the press. Though he created some memorable moments as he championed progressive policy and challenged his rivals on the campaign trail, Mr. Castro failed to catch on with voters and was unable to break into the upper tier of a crowded primary field. His exit is the latest departure of a candidate of color from a field that began as the most racially diverse ever in a Democratic primary.

Castro released a nearly 4-minute clip that was a montage of his platform and eventually relayed why he was calling it a campaign.

“I’ve determined that it simply isn’t our time,” said Castro in the clip. “So today it’s with a heavy heart, and profound gratitude, that I will suspend my campaign for President.”

In the social media note he added, “I’m so proud of everything we’ve accomplished together. I’m going to keep fighting for an America where everyone counts—I hope you’ll join me in that fight.”

Castro was one of the few candidates to address police brutality and the injustices of the justice system while campaigning. Castro would make a fine Senator or VP. Just saying.

It’s with profound gratitude to all of our supporters that I suspend my campaign for president today. I’m so proud of everything we’ve accomplished together. I’m going to keep fighting for an America where everyone counts—I hope you’ll join me in that fight. pic.twitter.com/jXQLJa3AdC — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) January 2, 2020

