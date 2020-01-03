Redskins On the Clock: Chase Young Declares for NFL Draft

Few players in college football history have ever been as dominant or decorated as Ohio State defensive end, Chase Young. The all-world prospect will now likely be a top option when his hometown Washington Redskins are on the clock with the second overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft.

Young took to social media on Friday to announce his decision to forgo his senior season and turn pro. The announcement caught the attention of a few of his potential future teammates.

Redskins running back Derrius Guice and quarterback Dwayne Haskins, Jr. didn’t waste any time expressing their excitement over possibly teaming up with Young. Haskins and Young were teammates at OSU and both attended high school in the Washington, DC region.

Many analysts have Young as the top overall prospect in the 2020 draft and with good reason. The former DeMatha Catholic star broke out in his sophomore season with the Buckeyes, registering 10.5 sacks in 13 games. He carried that momentum into his junior campaign, leading the country with 16.5 sacks.

Young took home all the major awards a defensive player can win in 2019, including the Chuck Bednarik Award, Ted Hendricks Award, Bronko Nagurski Trophy as well as being named a Unanimous All-American.

With many expecting the Cincinnati Bengals to select LSU quarterback and Ohio native Joe Burrow with the first overall pick, the Redskins will likely have the opportunity to add young with the number two pick.

The Redskins new defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio has experience with blue-chip edge rushers that were drafted number two overall. Del Rio was with the Carolina Panthers in 2002 when they selected Julius Peppers. He had also joined the Denver Broncos after they recently drafted Von Miller. Young would add a formidable piece to build around for Del Rio and head coach Ron Rivera, both of whom are considered elite defensive minds.

